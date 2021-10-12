SEC Recommends Use Of Covaxin For 2 To 18-Year-Olds

New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under India’s drug regulator has given a nod for use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children in the 2-18 years age group.

State-owned drug manufacturer Bharat Biotech had submitted its data of Phase III trials to the SEC. SEC, which is the expert committee of doctors under the country’s drug regulator has now given a recommendation to the DCGI that Covaxin can be administered to the pediatric population in the country.

The indigenous vaccine, if cleared by the DCGI, will be administered to children between the age group of 2-18 years and will provide a major boost to the country’s vaccination programme. It will also provide an additional option to the existing vaccine by Zydus Cadila.