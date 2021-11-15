SEC Raises Expenditure Limit For Candidates In Odisha Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Election Commission has raised poll expenditure limits for candidates contesting for sarpanch, panchayat Samiti members, and Zilla Parishad members.

According to the order issued by the SEC, a candidate contesting for Zilla Parishad member can spend up to Rs 5 lakh while the maximum expenditure limit for candidates contesting for sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti members will be Rs 2 lakh.

Besides the limit on the use of vehicles by candidates has also been increased. While Zilla Parishad members can use five and 10 four-wheelers and two-wheelers respectively, sarpanch and panchayat Samiti members can use two four-wheelers and five two-wheelers respectively.

Similarly, polling time for the forthcoming panchayat election increased by an hour. Polling in each booth will take place between 7 am and 1 pm.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 243-K of Constitution of India read with Rule 18 of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Election Rules, 1965. Rule 17 of the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Election Rules, 1991 and Rule 20 of the Odisha Zilla Parishad Election Rules,1994 the State Election Commission hereby orders that polling at each Polling Station shall take place during 07 AM to 01 PM for General Elections and by-elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions until further orders,” the order read.