SEC Issues Notice To BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik For Violating Of Poll Code

Jajpur: The ruling BJD has again faced the allegation of violating the code of conduct for panchayat elections in the state.

This time, Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, Pramila Mallik has been issued a show-cause notice by Jajpur Collector for allegedly violating poll code during an election campaign.

During the Panchayat poll campaign at Zone – 27 in Jajpur district on Thursday night, Mallick allegedly said to the locals that if they will not vote for BJD, they won’t get the benefit of any government schemes.

Mallik was also shown black flags by locals while she had gone campaigning in the Pritipur Ranasahi area in Jajpur.

On the direction of the State Election Commission (SEC), Jajpur Collector issued notice to Mallick on Thursday.