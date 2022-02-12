SEC Holds Meeting With Dist Collectors, Discusses Poll Preparedness

Bhubaneswar: State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Saturday held a meeting with all district Collectors and informed that Two different colours of ballot papers are to be used for the General Elections to Urban Local Bodies in Odisha.

The SEC, Aditya Prasad Padhi also discussed the preparedness for the ensuing Panchayat polls.

“The colour of the Ballot Paper for the Corporator/Councilor will be Pink, and for Mayor/Chairperson will be Yellow. As per an earlier order, all elections to the Office of Mayors/Chairpersons and Corporators/Councilors shall be held by using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) supplied by Commission,” Padhi said in a letter.

“Two EVMs will be used in each booth and the Ballot Papers are to be printed to be pasted in the Ballot Unit of the EVM as well as to be used for the purpose of Election Duty Certificate (EDC) and Tendered Vote. Videography will be done in sensitive polling booths. CCTVs will be installed in strong rooms and during the counting of votes,” the SEC said.