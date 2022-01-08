SEC Holds High-Level Meeting With Top Officials, Reviews COVID Situation Ahead Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: While the entire state is reeling under another wave of COVID-19, upcoming Panchayat elections have become another headache for the Odisha administration.

In a bid to maintain the safety of the people during the three-tier Panchayat elections, a high-level meeting was held by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Odisha in view of the forthcoming Panchayat polls in the State.

The meeting was chaired by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi and attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health and Family Welfare Department, Raj Kumar Sharma, and other top officials from the Health Department.

“The discussion in the review meeting today centered on the safety of the people during the three-tier Panchayat elections. The State Government gave a presentation on the present Covid situation in Odisha. A detailed discussion was held on how the safety of the voters, representatives of political parties, and polling officials can be maintained during the elections,” SEC Padhi said.

SRC Pradeep Jena said,” the current Covid situation in the State was discussed among the SEC and the Chief Secretary, Health Department officials, ACS and other concerned officials. They discussed the planning required for the initiation and completion of the booster dose administration to frontline and health workers.”