SEC Directs Odisha DGP To Ensure Strict Enforcement Of Covid-19 Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) in Odisha on Thursday directed DGP to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

In a letter to the state’s DGP Sunil Bansal, SEC Secretary said that the nomination process is going on from January 17 to 21. It is being seen that people are gathering in large numbers for filing of nominations and are holding public meetings which contravenes the guidelines. As a large number of candidates are expected to file nominations on the last day on Friday, SEC Secretary directed the DGP to issue necessary instructions to all SPs, including Covid observers, to ensure that large gatherings do not take place in public places.

As per the guidelines of the SEC, either the candidate or one proposer can enter the election officer’s office and maintain proper social distancing while filing the nomination papers. Only one vehicle is allowed for the purpose of filing nomination.