SEC Announces By-Election Date for Panchayat Samitis

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) has declared the dates for by-elections to fill the vacant chairman and vice-chairman positions in various Panchayat Samitis throughout Odisha.

As per the SEC’s notification, the by-elections are scheduled for August 22, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

There are seven vacant posts, including six chairman and one vice-chairman positions. The chairman positions are open at Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, and Kukudahandi in Ganjam district, Narla in Kalahandi district, Raighar in Nabarangpur district, and Bhapur in Nayagarh district. Additionally, the vice-chairman position at Harabhanga Panchayat Samiti in Boudh district is vacant.

By-Election Schedule: