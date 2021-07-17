Sec 144 To Be Clamped In Puri For Bahuda Yatra

Puri: In a bid to prevent congregation and movement of public due to COVID pandemic, the district administration here has decided to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC for the smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra.

The restriction will come into force at 8 pm on Monday, informed the District Collector. No one will be allowed to witness the return journey of Holy Trinity from the rooftops. Violators will be strictly dealt with, he added.

The administration appealed to the residents of Puri and devotees to cooperate with the temple authorities for a hassle-free event of the sibling deities.

People can witness the entire rituals through TV as the Information and Public Relations Department will videograph the festival and share the feed with various channels.