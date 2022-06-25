Sec 144: Thane bans political procession, gathering, sloganeering till June 30

Mumbai: As the political crisis in Maharashtra deepens, the Thane Police has imposed Section 144 CrPC banning any kind of political procession, gathering or sloganeering in the district till June 30.

Along with this, the police has banned any kind of political poster-making. In the order issued by the police, it has been said that no person should carry sticks, sticks and any kind of weapon with him.

According to the order of the police, if any person is found with sticks, sticks, swords, spears, guns, knives and stones or any kind of weapon, then strict action will be taken against him. It has also been said that any kind of gathering in the area and raising slogans is strictly prohibited. Section-144 has been implemented in the area so that not more than 5 people gather at any one place. Regarding Section-144, the Collector has issued orders last night.