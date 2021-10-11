Sec 144 Clamped At Maa Sarala Temple In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Monday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 at Maa Sarala Pitha in view of the prevailing pandemic and anticipated rush during Durga Puja.

The orders will come into effect from October 12 and will be in place till October 14.

The district administration took the decision to impose prohibitory orders in and around the temple in view of the huge rush of devotees expected during this time of Puja.