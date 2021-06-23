Sec 144 Clamped Around Alaranath Shrine For Anabasar Darshan

Puri: To prevent the congregation of devotees during ‘Anasara’ period of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, the district administration here has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC around Lord Alarnath at Brahmgiri in the district.

This was informed by Sub-collector Bhabataran Sahoo.

“Prohibitory orders under section 144 will remain in force since ‘Anasara’ period till Ratha Yatra. Police forces will be deployed along with additional magistrate. Barricades will be erected around the temple. I appeal to the public to cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of rituals, said Bhabataran Sahoo, Puri Sub-collector.

Devotees usually make a beeline in front of the shrine to have a glimpse of the Lord’s ‘Anabasar Darshan’ during the Anasara period of Lord Jagannath and his siblings every year.

It is believed that Lord Jagannath manifests as Lord Alaranath and pays darshan to his devotees while he is unwell following the ceremonial bath on Snana Purnima at Srimandir in Puri.