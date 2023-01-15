Sec 144 At Singhanath Temple After Stampede On Mahanadi T Bridge

Cuttack: A day after the stampede on the t- bridge near Badamba in the district that claimed a life, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC near the Singhanath temple to avoid heavy congregation.

The orders will remain in force for two days starting today. The administration’s move is to prevent any untoward situation further.

The stampede on the Mahanadi bridge that connect the famous shrine claimed one life on Saturday. Around 20 people were also seriously injured. They were admitted to SCB medical college and hospital.

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

A woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.