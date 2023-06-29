SEBI To Enhance Disclosure Requirements For FPIs To Ensure Transparency

Mumbai: To ensure greater transparency, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to mandate enhanced disclosures from certain class of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), including furnishing granular level details about ownership and economic interests.

The new norms will be applicable for FPIs that concentrate holdings in a single corporate group.

The move is aimed at preventing possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements and potential misuse of the FPI route to guard against the inherent risks of opportunistic takeover of Indian companies.

It also comes against the backdrop of the recent Adani-Hindenburg saga.

During its meeting here on Wednesday, Sebi board approved a proposal to amend the FPI rules.

Under the proposed framework, FPIs with concentrated single group equity exposures or significant equity holdings will be mandated to make additional granular disclosures.

Such FPIs would be required to provide granular level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control rights on a full look–through basis, the regulator said in a release.

The regulator said that FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their equity Asset Under Management (AUM) in a single corporate group or FPIs that individually, or along with their investor group hold more than Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian markets would be required to comply with the new requirements.

Briefing reporters after the board meeting, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the changes in norms related to FPI disclosures have been decided, based on the feedback from as many as 35 large players.

Sebi Whole Time Member Anantha Narayan G said the new FPI norms to come to effect in three months for those already here and for new comers in six months.

When asked about the impact on the market in case some of those FPIs refuse to make more disclosures, he said those FPIs which will have to make more disclosures collectively own equities worth under 1 per cent of the BSE market capitalisation.

On the delay in bringing out these norms, Buch said this was being worked on for the past 18 months or so but took time as it had to get the nod from the finance ministry on the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) rules which in turn are based on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) rules.

As per the release, certain entities would be exempted from making such additional disclosures. These include government and government-related investors, pension funds and public retail funds, certain listed ETFs, corporate entities and verified pooled investment vehicles meeting certain conditions.

Applicants with investors contributing 25 per cent or more in the corpus that are mentioned in the Sanctions List notified by UN Security Council are ineligible for registration as FPIs, it added.

In March 2023, PML Rules threshold requirements for identification of Beneficial Ownership (BO) were amended and currently stand at 10 per cent for companies and trusts and 15 per cent for partnerships and unincorporated association or body of individuals.