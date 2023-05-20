SEBI Proposes To Shorten IPO Listing Timeline From Six To Three Days

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday proposed to reduce the time taken for the listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days from six days at present.

The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors.

“Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investment”, Sebi said in its consultation paper.

The markets regulator, in November 2018, introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for retail investors and prescribed the timelines for listing within six days of closure of issue (T+6). ‘T’ is the day of closure of the issue.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to reduce the time taken for the listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days from six days at present.

The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors.

“Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investment”, Sebi said in its consultation paper.

The markets regulator, in November 2018, introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for retail investors and prescribed the timelines for listing within six days of closure of issue (T+6). ‘T’ is the day of closure of the issue.