Sebi chief Madhabi Buch gives first reaction to new Hindenburg report

New Delhi: Reacting to the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegation that they have stakes in an offshore operation run by the Adani Group, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband accused the American firm of attempting to assassinate their character in response to an “Enforcement action” against it by the market regulator.

The US-based firm on Saturday claimed the couple had stakes in “both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal”.

The couple said in a statement that they deny the “baseless allegations and insinuations” made in the report.

“Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course,” they said.

They said the firm was avenging what they called Enforcement action.

“It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same,” they added.