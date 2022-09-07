Seatbelt Alarm For Rear Seats Soon; Fines Over Violation: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Those sitting in the back of a car and not wearing a seatbelt will be fined soon, announced Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, two days after Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash near Mumbai.

“Already, it’s mandatory to wear seatbelt at the rear seat but people are not following it. There will be a siren if the people at the rear seat don’t wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don’t wear belts, there will be a fine,” said Mr Gadkari said.

“Taking fines is not the motive but spreading awareness is, said Mr Gadkari on the compulsory use of seatbelts for those sitting in the back. He said by 2024 the goal is to reduce the road fatalities by 50 per cent.

Answering a direct question on what the fine for not wearing a rear seatbelt would be, the Minister said, “The minimum fine is ₹ 1,000.”

One airbag costs ₹ 1,000 – 6 airbags will cost up to ₹ 6,000. When there is more production, the cost will be lower. So the cost is not a big problem

Before the end of 2024, my target is to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 50% in the country.

We need improvement in road engineering, automobile engineering, emergency services, education and implementation of the law,” Mr Gadkari said.