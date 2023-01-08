Season’s First Jallikattu Begins In Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai, 22 Injured

Chennai: At least 22 people suffered injuries at the season’s first jallikattu (bull taming) event in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district today.

Around 350 bulls and 250 bull tamers participated in the event.

The event originally scheduled for the 6th of this month was postponed by the district collector Kavitha Ramu over non-compliance of the guidelines issued by the administration.

The Tamil Nadu Government has put in place safety measures to ensure the safety of the bulls and spectators including double barricading, and screening of the bulls by veterinarians besides monitoring by animal welfare board nominees.

