Seasonal tickets in seven more special trains reinstated

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of daily commuters, East Coast Railway has reinstated Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) in seven more pairs of passenger special trains.

These trains are…

A. 08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special.

B. 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special.

C. 08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special.

D. 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special.

E. 08404/08403 Puri-Khurda Road-Puri Special.

F. 68050/68049 Bhadrak-Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special.

G. 08004/08003 Bhadrak-Howrah-Bhadrak Special.

Earlier, ECoR had reinstated MST/QST in 08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special, 08456/08455 Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road Special, 08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special, 08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special, 08263/08264 Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Special and 07266/07265 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Special. Now passengers can avail MST/QST facilities in 13 pairs of Special trains.

Passengers will not be allowed to travel in other Special Trains with Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) except the above 13 pairs of trains.