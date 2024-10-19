New York: Sean “Diddy” Combs, the renowned music mogul, is currently grappling with severe legal challenges as six new civil lawsuits have been filed against him, alleging sexual assault and misconduct. These lawsuits, filed in federal court in Manhattan, add to an already extensive list of legal claims against Combs, who has denied all allegations.

The new suits involve both male and female accusers, identified as Jane and John Does, who allege incidents of rape, forced oral sex, and drugging to incapacitate victims. The alleged incidents span from 1995 to 2021, with some occurring at Combs’ infamous parties, which were once seen as glamorous but are now described by plaintiffs and prosecutors as settings for predatory behavior.

Combs, 54, is currently in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on separate charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His legal team has issued statements asserting his innocence and criticizing the media frenzy surrounding the allegations.

The civil suits, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 100 alleged victims, are expected to compound the challenges Combs faces in his criminal case. Legal experts suggest that the civil cases could significantly impact the outcome of his criminal trial, set to begin in May 2025.

