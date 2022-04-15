Seamer Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IPL 2022

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

“We are disappointed because we don’t have one of our main bowlers but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Chahar a very speedy recovery,” Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S Viswanathan said.

Chahar has been a part of the Super Kings side since 2018 and has picked up 58 wickets across the four seasons. He was once again picked up by the Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season in the IPL player auction.