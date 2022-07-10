Sea Of Crowd Witnesses Suna Besha Of Holy Trinity On Bada Danda

Puri: The Holy Trinity today adorned the divine glittering golden attire atop their gigantic wooden chariots as countless devotees witnessed the most awaited “Suna Besha” ritual.

After hours of decoration by the servitors, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were bedecked with gold jewellery.

Suna Besha is observed five times during a year. Generally the attire rituals are conducted on Bijaya Dashami, Kartik Purnima, Pausa Purnima, Magha Purnima & Asadha Ekadashi.

While the first four Besha are observed inside the temple on Ratna Singhasana, the last Besha is observed on the chariot in front of Temple during the Rath Yatra.

Suna Besha, also called as the Rajadhiraj Besha, is a special niti (ritual) that symbolises the magnificence of the Supreme Lord.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath basks with Sri Payar (Foot), Sri Bhuja, Kiriti, Odiani, Chandra Surya, Kana, Adakari, Ghagada Mali, Kadamba Mali, Tilak, Chandrika, Alaka, Jhobakanthi, Chandra Surya, Swarna Chakra, Ropya Sankha, Harida, Kadamba Mali and Sevati Mali.

Goddess Subhadra is also attired with some eye-popping gold ornaments during the Suna Besha ritual like Kiriti, Odiani, Kana, Surya, Chandra, Ghagada mali, Kadamba Mali, Tadagi and Sevati mali.

Lord Balabhadra is adorned with various types of gold ornaments like Sri Payar (Foot), Sri bhuja (Hand) Sri Kirit Odhiyani Kundar (Ear Ring ), Surya, Chandra, Adakani, Khagada, Kadamba, Tilaka chandrika Alaka, Ghoba Kanthi, Hala Musala (Weapons) Bahada Mali.

The sevayats and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of all rituals.