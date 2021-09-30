SDPOs, DSPs asked to visit all Police Station Malkhana by 5th Oct, take safety measures

Cuttack: In order to ensure safe custody of explosive and other highly inflammable substances at police station Malkhana, the Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Crime Branch has issued a set of instructions to be followed by all police stations.

Additional DG of Police, CID CB, has written a letter to all District SsP including SsP Berhampur, Rourkela, DCsP Cuttack & Bhubaneswar, SsRP Cuttack & Rourkela, in this regard.

As per the instructions, it is imperative to take precautions and follow safety standards while keeping seized items such as Explosive substances, corrosive and highly inflammable material etc. in the Police Station Malkhana/campus for the safety of the police personnel posted at Police Station and the visiting public.

Explosive materials, corrosive substances, highly inflammable materials should not be kept ordinarily in the Police Station Malkhana.

In extreme cases, if it is necessary to keep those articles in the Malkhana, the same shall be done only after due examination by Bomb Disposal Squad/other specialised agencies with necessary precautions.

Awaiting the examination, such seized materials should be kept outside Police Station Malkhana after taking necessary safety measures.

In case it is not safe to keep such material at Police Station Malkhana, then the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squad& other specialised agencies be taken for diffusion / destruction of the same with due intimation to the jurisdictional court.

The CID CB has also instructed the SPs are to entrust SDPOs, DSPs to visit all the Police Station Malkhana of the district by 5th October, 2021 and take steps for the safety of the Malkhana.