Scuffle Erupts Between Congress Workers & Police During Protest March In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Congress party launched a massive protest over issues of inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment on Friday. The countrywide protest’s shadow also fell on Odisha’s capital today.

While the workers of the Odisha Congress Committee (OPCC) were marching toward Raj Bhawan this morning, a scuffle broke out between members of the party and police.

Police tried to stop them and detained some prominent Congress leaders as the protest went violent.

Congress is observing a massive nationwide protest today against the central government over inflation, GST, and unemployment. Hundreds of agitators have been detained by police in Bhubaneswar.