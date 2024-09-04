Bhubaneswar: A scuffle broke out between the student’s wing of the Congress and police at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar during a demonstration demanding students’ union election in the state.

After the Chhatra Congress activists tried to Gherao the Odisha Assembly to press for their demands, the police took scores of activists into preventive custody.

According to reports, the Chhatra Congress staged a demonstration demanding the students’ union election and tried to surround the Assembly. A scuffle broke out as the Chhatra Congress activists tried to break the barricades to enter the Assembly premises.

1 of 2 - + 1. 2.

After the formation of the new government in the state, the law minister announced that there would be no students’ union elections this year. Like the BJD, the BJP government has conspired to deprive the students of their rights, and the Chhatra Congress will never tolerate this, State Chhatra Congress President Udit Pradhan stated on Tuesday.

It should be noted that the last student parliament election was held in the state in 2017. The previous BJD government suspended student union elections due to campus violence.