Scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi police at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and personnel of the Delhi Police late on Wednesday.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, one of which showed some protesters accusing one policeman of being drunk.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, “Mr. Somnath Bharti [Aam Aadmi Party MLA] came to the protest site along with folding beds without permission. Upon intervention, his supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. A minor altercation took place in which Mr. Bharti was detained along with two others.”

Bajrang Punia, who is among those leading the agitation, told reporters that some wrestlers were sleeping on wooden cots in the rain, when a few policemen “attacked them” with batons.

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was seen crying and said “no women police personnel” were present at the spot. She asked reporters, “Why were they [policemen] pushing us?” In another viral video, Ms. Vinesh said one wrestler “suffered head injuries” and the police also “misbehaved and pushed” women protesters.

Urging citizens to reach Delhi to support the protesters, Mr. Punia said, “Take your tractors and come to Delhi before morning. They are abusing sisters and daughters.”