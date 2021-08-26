SCSTRTI Organising Capacity Building & Training Of Personnel Engaged In FRA Cells In Odisha’s Tribal-Dominated Dists

Bhubaneswar: The two-day Capacity Building Training for personnel engaged in FRA Cells in Tribal Dominated Districts was inaugurated on 26th August 2021 by Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. The two-day training is being organized by SCSTRTI, Govt. of Odisha from 26th- 27th August 2021.

Prof. (Dr.) A.B Ota, Advisor cum Director & Spl. Secy., SCSTRTI, welcomed the participants and shared that 160 FRA cells have been constituted at the Tahasil, Sub Division & District Levels of Tribal dominated districts with the objective to expedite and complete the process of recognition of forest rights within a time bound manner and to arrive at a saturation mode in all villages and habitations located within the Tribal Sub Plan Areas. He said that the newly recruited FRA personnel have very important role in ensuring that FRA is implemented in letter.

Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, Govt. of Odisha shared that the FRA cell personnel have bigger roles to play in the implementation of FRA and Government has much expectation from them in ensuring proper management of the data, quick disposal of claims, review and rejection of rejected claims and the like. She wished all success to the newly recruited FRA cell personnel and said that they should work hard to achieve the targets in a time bound manner.

The sessions on Salient Features of Forest Rights Act, Typology of Rights under FRA and Process of Determination of Rights and Claim Making under FRA was taken by eminent Resource Persons like Shri Tushar Dash, and Shri Y. Giri Rao, National level FRA experts respectively. Further, Shri Rajkishore Das, OSD, ST & SC Development Department oriented the FRA cell personnel on their Roles and Responsibilities and also made them aware of the Implementation Status of FRA in Odisha and highlighted on the key issues and challenges. He also briefed that FRA Cell personnel have the key role in ensuring that the implementation of FRA in done in a time bound manner in their respective areas