Scrub Typhus Steady Rise In Sundargarh; Tally Mounts To 304

Sundargarh: Triggering concerns in Western Odisha, nine more Scrub Typhus-positive cases were detected in Sundargarh on Monday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the Scrub Typhus tally in the district has reached 304.

Though the Health Department and the district administration are taking various measures to battle against this mite-borne bacterial disease, there seems to be no control over the speeding rate of infection.

The scrub typhus testing facilities are available at two places- Rourkela Government Hospital and Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.