‘Scream’ Trailer Out, Watch

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Scream’ have recently released the first trailer on Tuesday. The film is directed by Matt Benttinelli-Olpin (Ready Or Not) and Tyler Gillett (Devil’s Due), the fifth installment picks up directly after events in Scream 4 as a new killer adopts the Ghostface mask 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders.

Watch Trailer Here:

<> </>

The original also cast Melissa Barrera (In The Heights), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Marley Shelton (Planet Terror), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Sonia Ammar.

The original Scream, released in 1996, became known for satirising the clichés of slasher films by featuring characters who were aware of horror films like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Craven’s own A Nightmare On Elm Street. Scream will be released in cinemas on January 14, 2022.