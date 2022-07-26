Scott Sports India Athletes Aishwarya Pissay & Harith Noah successfully finish Baja Aragon 2022

Mumbai: Scott Sport India athletes Aishwarya Pissay and Harith Noah successfully complete the gruelling Baja Aragon, the 4th round of the FIM Bajas World Cup concluded on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The 2019 World Cup Winner Aishwarya Pissay aced with her performance at Baja. The star racer eligible for both 450cc and the Ladies class, completed the tough course and bagged full points in the ladies class and finished 14th in FIM WC 450cc class. With a creditable 47th in the overall classification, she clocked a combined time of 11 hours, 8min and 52.0 seconds. Whereas, Harith clocked a combined time of 8 hours, 7 min and 33 seconds in the P4 category of FIM bike and P5 overall (including all bikes & quadas)

“Glad to have put one top-level Baja under my belt. After every successful finish, I thank my team and my supporters but I never forget the immense and constant support Scott gear has provided me. Behind every mile I conquer in high-level motorsports competition, there are hundreds of miles I do on my Scott cycle and without packing the Scott gear, or my goggles, my training pack is never complete,” said Aishwarya Pissay, whose discipline and dedication towards training is second to none.

“As an enduro cross-country rider, I take up sustained high-performance training where my Scott cycle is one of my best tools for endurance training and for my explosive strength. Even then, despite all the heat and dust, sweat and toil, it is my Scott goggles that keep me cool,” said Aishwarya, who spends scores of hours in fitness training for her international outings.

Harith Noah said, “It was my first race after the Dakar for me. It was my first time riding a rally bike after the Dakar and directly into the race. It was not an easy race but the bike and the gears made it quite a great experience. It was a super great learning experience before the Dakar. It helped me to learn from my mistakes and what needs to be improved in the next two races, that is Morocco & Andalucia, before the Dakar. I was here with my Mechanic Prakash who is from Tamil Nadu and another Scott Athlete Pissay, overall it was a great learning experience. In these extremely hot weather conditions, the Scott lenses and Google kept me going throughout the race.”

“We are happy to support Indian athletes like Harith & Aishwarya, who are the top athletes in India and will shape the future of the sport in the country. With industry-leading gears & equipment from Scott Motorsports, we are sure that they will perform at the top of their game, no matter how extreme the conditions are at these rallies. We wish them the best for the coming rally season of 2022- 2023,” said Mr Jaymin Shah, MD, Scott Sports India.