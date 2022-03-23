Scores Of Human Skulls, Skeletons Found Under Bridge In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Scores of human skeletons were found from under Injana bridge at Kalarahanga under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

On being informed, Mancheswar police arrived at the spot where the skulls and skeletons were spotted in a dump yard under the bridge.

The scientific team has also arrived at the spot along with the police and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited.