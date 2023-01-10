Scores of Hockey lovers meet Odisha CM at Naveen Nivas

Bhubaneswar: As the time for FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela draws closer, the excitement among hockey fans across the world has reached its peak. Starting on January 13, 2023, 16 elite hockey teams from around the world will be seen in action in this tournament.

On 19 December, a huge crowd gathered outside the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium to buy tickets to watch the exciting world hockey action in Rourkela for the first time and all the tickets were sold out within a week.

A total of 20 matches will be held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Hundreds of youths came to Bhubaneswar on bicycles today to thank the Chief Minister for hosting the World Cup and met the CM Patnaik at Naveen Nivas. The Chief Minister thanked them for their efforts and sought everyone’s cooperation for the success of the World Cup in Rourkela. Along with them, former Minister and MLA Shri Pratap Jena and Raghunathpalli MLA Shri Subrat Tarai thanked the Chief Minister

Similarly, the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup is being held in Cuttack tomorrow. A delegation headed by former MLA and Chairman of Cuttack City Peace Committee, Mr. Pravat Tripathi, met the Chief Minister and thanked the Chief Minister for directly joining the historic city of Cuttack in hosting the Hockey World Cup.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the people of Cuttack to organize the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup successfully.

Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 final.