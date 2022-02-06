Scooter Collides Head-On With Motorcycle In Koraput, Woman Dies

Koraput: A young woman died after her scooter collided head-on with a motorcycle near Parli on NH 26 under Boriguma police limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Khor, a resident of Nuasahi in Jeypore.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when Khor was coming from Khupia to Jeypore with her cousin when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a bike coming from the opposite side.

Kajal sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the local hospital from where she was rushed to Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH). The young woman was declared dead at the DHH.

Boriguma police have seized the two vehicles and sent the body of the deceased for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection and a probe was initiated.