Scientists Unearth Giant Fossil Of Dinosaur ‘Reaper’ With Knife-like Claws In Japan

Tokyo: A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers stalked the shores of the Asian continent between 66 million and 145 million years ago, revealed the scientist.

Analyzing a recently unearthed fossil in Japan, scientists have described a new species of dinosaurs and have shed light on the evolution of their claws.

According to the study, the new genus and species of the dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period was identified from the fossilised remains unearthed on Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan.

A new species of therizinosaurid has been identified from fossilized claws unearthed in Hokkaido, Japan: Paralitherizinosaurus japonicus. Watch the full video on the discovery’s significance on our YouTube channel:https://t.co/fUq2vbPe6I — Hokkaido University (@HokkaidoUni) June 9, 2022

The fossil is the first to be found in Asia in marine sediments, researchers from the United States and Japan informed.

The fossil represents a newly described species, which the researchers named “Paralitherizinosaurus japonicus”. As per the study, the dinosaur belonged to a group known as Therizinosaurs – bipedal and primarily herbivorous three-toed dinosaurs.