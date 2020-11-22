Instagram gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature in Reels

New Delhi: Instagram now has the ‘Branded Content Tag’ feature in Reels. Instagram has launched the branded content tag to Reels, and it will soon be launched to Live as well.

“We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they’re creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the Branded Content tag is launching in Reels today, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks,” Instagram said in an official blog post.

The new addition would let the content creators get more and better deals with brands, and generate revenue immediately from the content on their Instagram Reels.

Branded Content ads on Instagram Stories now include tappable elements like @mentions, location as well as hashtags.

Another new feature that will be added is a workflow where advertisers will be able to create Branded Content ads without the need for them to post organically on Instagram first. This will also enable creators to directly post branded content.