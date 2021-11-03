Schools To Reopen In Phased Manner, Decision Soon: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha will reopen in a phased manner, said School and Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash.

While talking to media persons the school and education minister, said: ” We are considering reopening schools for Class 6 & 7 students in first phase and Decision to start physical classes for Std 1-5 will be taken in next phase.”

“We hope all the classes will be commenced by the New Year,” said the Minister.

Notably, the Odisha government has allowed the resumption of classes in physical mode for classes 11 and 8 from October 21 and October 25, 2021, respectively.

While the schools for class 10 and 12 students have already reopened in Odisha since July 26, 2021.