Schools To Reopen In Odisha: Timings For All Classes Fixed

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the reopening of schools and all other educational institutions across the state, the School and Mass Education Department has fixed the timing for various classes for the time being.

According to the I&PR Dept’s tweet, the teaching hours for students studying from Class 9 to 12 in all Educational Institutions will be from 10 am to 4 pm. For students studying from Class 1 to 8, the teaching hours will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

The distribution of dry ration under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme will continue to be supplied to the eligible students until further orders, the School and Mass Education Department further stated.

In a letter to the authorities of educational institutions, the Secretary, School and Mass Education department, Bishnupada Sethi has informed about the guidelines for reopening of schools for student of Standard 1 to 12 for the Academic Session 2021-22.

The State government has decided to reopen Schools and all Educational Institutions as the Covid-19 positive cases and Omicron cases are in a decreasing trend in Odisha.

Reopening of Schools

All the Educational Institutions from Class VIII onwards will start physical classroom teaching from 7th Feb, while classes from Standard I to VII will reopen from 14th Feb.

For the current Academic Year, students in schools including Higher Secondary Schools can avail the option of Online/ Offline/ Hybrid Teaching for their classes.

Besides, hostels and other residential facilities will also open with the resumption of offline classes with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.

CONDUCT OF EXAMINATION

Examinations for Classes up to Standard-IX and for promotion of students from Standard-XI to XII will be done through Class Assessment. Students may be allowed the option of taking the examination either Offline, Online, or Hybrid mode depending upon the feasibility of the schools.

Examinations for Standard-X and XII will be conducted as per the orders and guidelines of BSE, Odisha/ CHSE, Odisha/ CBSE, New Delhi/ ICSE.

The respective Directors will be facilitating the introduction of the Bridge Course to help the students to overcome the learning gaps and all efforts should be made by the Institutions to assist/ handhold/ counsel the children and their parents to cope with the situation.

“This guidelines/ SOP will be applicable to all Educational Institutions (Government, Government Aided, Privately managed English & Odia Medium Schools) coming under the administrative jurisdiction of School & Mass Education Department,” the letter further read.