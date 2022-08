Schools To Remain Shut For 2 More Days In Flood-Hit Areas of Puri District

Puri: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday informed that all schools in flood-affected areas in Puri district will remain closed for two more days i.e. Monday and Tuesday.

The respective District Collectors will take appropriate decisions regarding the opening of the schools in their districts, the S&ME Minister added.

This decision to extend school holidays by two more days comes as many villages in Puri district are still marooned in flood water.