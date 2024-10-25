Schools and Anganwadi centres in the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will remain closed on October 26 due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone ‘Dana.’

The district Collectors have declared the closure of educational institutions and Anganwadi centres, citing the ongoing rain and the use of buildings as temporary cyclone shelters.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rains in Keonjhar, the local administration has opted to close all educational and Anganwadi centres.

Reports indicate that coastal districts may experience significant rainfall due to cyclone ‘Dana,’ which made landfall at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika, Kendrapara district, early on Friday.

The cyclone has since diminished to a deep depression post-landfall and will gradually weaken into a depression.

