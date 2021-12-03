Schools To Remain Closed In 19 Odisha Dists Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School & Mass Education Department on Friday ordered the closure of all Government, Govt-Aided and Private schools in 19 districts of the state on Saturday (Tomorrow) in view of impending Cyclone Jawad.

Additional Secretary to Govt, Dr Pratap Kumar Mishra, has written a letter to the DEOs of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj.

The order came following the Cyclonic Storm warning issued by the Office of SRC, Odisha and the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all 19 districts mentioned above.

“The students should not come to school. However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of District Administration,” the S&ME Dept letter read.

However, all the Teaching and Non-Teaching staff have been asked to be available in the respective school point to help the District Administration, if required.