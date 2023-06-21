Schools in Odisha reopen today after Summer vacation

Bhubaneswar: Schools reopened in most of the districts of Odisha today after conclusion of summer vacation.

However, several districts of western Odisha have postponed the reopening date in view of the heat wave conditions.

Further, as a precautionary measure, the collectors of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Subarnapur, and Balangir have been given the authority to either shift the school timings to the morning or declare holidays if the situation requires such action.

Schools in Bargarh will reopen on June 23 and have morning classes till June 24. Classes will be held from 6.30 am up to 10 am during these two days and will run as usual thereafter.

Sambalpur Collector has ordered for reopening of schools in the district on June 22. There will be morning classes till June 24.

Schools will reopen on June 23 in Sonepur district and have morning classes till June 24.

In Balangir, there will be morning classes from June 22 to 24.

Schools will reopen on June 23 in Nuapada district.