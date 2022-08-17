Schools In Kendrapara To Remain Shut For 2 Days Due To Flood

New Delhi: The District Education Officer (DEO) announced on Tuesday that schools under three Blocks in Odisha’s Kendrapara district will remain closed due to the acute flood situation.

Reportedly, the school will remain closed on August 17 and 18. However, the teachers need to go to the schools, the DEO said.

Earlier, schools in Jagatsinghpur were said to be closed today.

Meanwhile, the floods in the major rivers across Odisha have affected as many as eight districts and several villages are already inundated after Hirakud Dam released excess flood water through 40 sluice gates.