Schools In 12 Odisha Districts To Remain Closed For 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: With rain continuing to lash several parts of Odisha, the state government announced that schools in 12 districts will remain closed for 2 days.

This was informed by school & mass education minister Samir Dash today.

The districts where schools will remain closed include Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Bargarh.

The MeT department has issued a red alert for these Odisha districts.

The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has intensified into a deep depression on Monday morning.

