Schools For Class 6, 7 Students To Reopen From Nov 15

Bhubaneswar: Schools for Class 6 and Class 7 students will be reopened from November 15, informed State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday.

Informing the same, Minister Dash said, “The physical classes will be conducted while strictly following all the COVID-19 protocols. The SOPs that are being followed for classroom teaching of Class 8 to 12 students will be followed for these students too.”

As per the SOP, cooked mid-day meals will not be served to the students and dry ration will be provided to them instead.

Earlier, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed that offline classes for students of Class 1 to Class 5 are likely to resume by New Year.