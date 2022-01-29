Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From February 1

Mumbai: All schools and colleges in the Pune district will reopen from February 1, informed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

For students of classes 1 to 8 in Pune, the school timings will be half that of the regular timings. This is for the time being, the minister clarified, adding that a further decision for standards I to VIII will be taken in the next meeting depending on the pandemic situation at the time.

However, for classes 9 to 10, the schools will run as per the regular schedule, the minister said. Consent from parents will be required to attend the school.

Moreover, colleges in the district will also function as per regular timings, he added.

Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,88,687, while 12 deaths increased the toll to 19,429, an official said.