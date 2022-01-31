Schools, colleges in Bengaluru to resume classes from today

Bengaluru: Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will resume classes on Monday as the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government continues to ease restrictions over low hospitalisation rates despite a high Covid-19 caseload in the state.

The state government has already done away with weekend curfews and the restrictions on movement at night will cease to exist from Monday night along with other curbs on occupancy at commercial establishments like hotels, pubs, bars and other places.

However, the restrictions of 50% occupancy continued on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and a few other spaces.