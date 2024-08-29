Schools closed in Koraput district amid Red warning for heavy rainfall

Koraput: Given the red warning for heavy rainfall issued for Koraput district, the district administration declared August 30 (Friday) as a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres.

District Collector V Keerthi Vasan convened a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for any eventualities. The Sub Collectors of Jeypore and Koraput, two ADMs, an emergency officer, police officials, all BDOs and the tehsildar attended the meeting.

It was also decided that a control room would be set up and ODRAF and fire personnel would be kept on the ready.

After the meeting, the district Collector said the district administration is well prepared with a special focus on vulnerable and very vulnerable places.