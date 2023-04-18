Schools, Anganwadi Centres In Odisha To Remain Closed For Next Two Days

Bhubaneswar: In view of prevailing heatwave condition, Odisha Government has directed closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres for next two days-April 19 and 20.

It was informed by Chief secretary Pradeep Jena. “All Govt, aided and private schools up to Std-12 and all Anganwadi Centres in Odisha shall remain closed on 19th and 20th April due to prevailing heatwave conditions,” Jena tweeted.

The government decision came in wake of the IMD’s forecast of intense heatwave for next two days. The mercury level crossed 40 degrees C in 39 places in the State on Tuesday with Baripada and Jharsuguda emerging hottest having 44.2 degrees C each.

Earlier, the government had directed schools and Anganwadi centres to hold morning classes. The schools and Anganwadi authorities had been asked make arrangements for an adequate supply of drinking water for the children and their staff during working hours.

However, the district collectors had been empowered to make changes in the timing of the centres, according to the heatwave conditions in their areas.