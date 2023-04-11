Schools, Anganwadi Centres Across Odisha To Remain Closed Till April 16 Due To Heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed to close all schools and Angawadi centres across the State in view of intense heatwave.

Patnaik, who landed in Bhubaneswar after completing his nine-day Japan tour, took stock of heat-wave and covid situation in the State.

For past few days the temperature is rising in the state and Met Department has also issued heat wave warning throughout the state. In view of intense heat wave condition, Anganwadis and all schools both government and private up to class 10 will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16,the CM directed.

The CM also directed the administration particularly Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department, Housing & Urban Development Department and Energy Department to start preparedness to meet the situation.

Patnaik further ordered concerned authorities to ensure smooth supply of drinking water both in urban and rural areas with special focus on water scarcity pockets. He also directed the Energy Dept. to ensure continuous power supply to meet demands during heat wave conditions.

Patnaik also advised the administration to keep in touch with various professional Met Agencies to collect information about Monsoon and prepare advanced planning accordingly.

While reviewing the various activities of Health & Family welfare Department, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the functioning of BSKY scheme which provides free healthcare facilities to nearly three and half crore people of Odisha. In view of the significance of the scheme, the Chief Minister advised the H&FW Dept. to ensure prompt medical care for all the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the current Covid scenario in the country in general and Odisha in particular. The situation is well under control. Government has taken all precaution measures including massive awareness programme to contain the outbreak. The Chief Minister has advised to monitor the situation closely.

Chief Minister’s Secretary (5T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated the meeting.

Chief Secretary Sri P.K. Jena , Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officer attended the review meeting through Video conference.