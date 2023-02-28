School Students Stranded In US After Hotel Shredded Passports: Report

Washington: At least 42 students from a school in Walsall are reportedly stranded in the US after a hotel was alleged to have accidentally shredded their passports.

The students have been identified as students of Barr Beacon School, on Old Hall Lane in Aldridge.

According to reports, students from Barr Beacon School were on a ski trip to New Hampshire when they were informed their passports were destroyed by hotel management.

Following the incident, the students, who were scheduled to fly back home on Saturday, had to stay for four more days to get their emergency documents.

Reportedly, the British Embassy had completed the applications and the students will return on Wednesday.