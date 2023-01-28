School Student Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A girl student of an ashram school in Sadar police station area in Keonjhar gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

Her condition is stated to be critical. How did the 15-year-old get pregnant? Who is responsible for this?

The police have launched an investigation on how did the 15-year-old get pregnant and who is responsible. Mother of the 15 year old girl lodged a police complaint following which police have detained a person in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the girl had come to home from school on Makar sankranti holiday on January 12.

He was admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

Later she was admitted to the department of obstetrics and gynaecology on January 25 after she complained of labour pain.

A case has been registered at the town police station on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

Fingers are being raised at the school authorities over their ignorance about such a sensitive matter.

District welfare officer was not available for comment on the issue.